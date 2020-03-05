Payal Rajput is excited about cop drama 5Ws

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Payal Rajput, who is doing some crazy films, will be seen in the role of an IPS officer in the upcoming female-oriented film called 5Ws (Who, Where, When, What and Why). The film’s first look was launched in the Film Chamber recently. Touted to be a crime thriller, the film is directed by Pradeep Thakur, who earlier worked with Gunasekhar for several films. Yashoda Thakur produces this film on Kyvalya Creations banner.

“I am very happy that the first look of the film is out. For the first time in my career, I am playing a cop and am super excited about it. When director Pranadeep narrated me the script, there were no second thoughts not to do this film. This is a very challenging film and I have watched a lot of Vijayashanti movies to prepare for this role. The film is a superb thriller and has several twists and turns. I am eagerly waiting for the trailer to be launched and for the public to see it, said actor Payal Rajput during the first-look launch event organised in the city.

Director Pranadeep Kishore said, “My film is an investigative cop thriller. Before any investigation, cops start with these basic questions of when, where, why, Who, and why. My film is based on these same questions regarding a crime. I have written this story which is based on real-life incidents of a cop. In my research, I met officers like IG Swati Lakra, DIG B Sumati, DSP Anasuya and took detailed notes from them. The film has come out well and I am very confident that it will connect with everyone as the emotions are human and universal. Payal has done a tremendous job and will be the highlight of the film.”

Producer Yashoda Thakur says “I have always loved female-oriented films and feel that such films are the need of the hour and once such encourage empowerment. As my husband is directing this film, I am even happier. Payal has done a great job in her role and thoroughly cooperated with us in all departments. The film has already started its post-production and more details of the release will be revealed soon.”

