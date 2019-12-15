Payal Rajput, the bombshell of bold movies

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Before entering the Telugu film industry, Payal Rajput was seen in Hindi television series besides Punjabi cinema. She made her cinematic debut in 2017 with the Punjabi film Channa Mereya. She next appeared in the Telugu film RX 100 which released in 2018 and shot the sensuous girl to instant fame.

After scoring a monstrous success with her maiden film RX 100, Payal Rajput took her time and waited for the right opportunity. In the meantime, she wrapped up her Punjabi commitments and sizzled for a special number in Kajal Aggarwal’s Sita. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old actor delivered an applause-worthy performance in the female-centric film RDX Love.

Her latest release Venky Mama starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles has brought applause to her and she has proved herself in the family entertainer film, which is a positive sign for her. The hot bombshell is seen in the role of a teacher. With a solid 2 million followers on Instagram, Payal has this habit of steaming up the cyberspace quite often with her jaw-dropping photo sessions.

On work front, Payal will be seen in Disco Raja opposite Ravi Teja, a breezy entertainer wherein she is playing a cop. Along with these Telugu projects, she is making her Kollywood debut with the horror-comedy Angel.

