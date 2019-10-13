Payal’s ‘Crescent Moon’ collection is dedicated to her father

By | Published: 3:47 pm

For designer Payal Jain, her latest collection “Crescent Moon” is an expression of love for her father whom she lost last year. The all-white collection was presented by the designer on the third day of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS20 in Delhi.

Jain says the line-up is a heartfelt tribute to her father who died of age-related ailment while she was working on the collection. “For me, he remains in white forever. His whole personality and life was everything white. He had no greys, no blacks in his personality.”

“I was working on this collection when he fell ill and I lost him last year… And when you lose something very precious, you do change as a person. For me, this was a sort of an introspective work to go inwards to deal with my emotions. I needed an expression and this was the best way to show my love for him,” says Payal Jain.

The line-up included gowns, ensemble pieces, skirts and saris all in whites with heavy chikankari and hand embroidery and with red and green floral motifs. Natural fabrics like cotton, linen and silk were used to create the garments, inspired by neoclassical costumes from the early 19th century.

“It was a culmination of fabrics and textiles that I have worked on for the last 27 years. And to me all that marries together in white. Every garment that you saw had a different technique inspired by the 19th century European costumes,” explained Jain.

She, admits that white is a very tough medium to work it and it quickly gets dirty. “When you do chicken works, there are finger marks that gets on the clothes, there are blood marks. For one single piece, it might take upto two years to make it. It’s a very challenging medium.”

Jain also sent out a message of inclusivity, saying she doesn’t believe in making clothes for selective women and has designed the collection keeping in mind the idea of fashion for all.