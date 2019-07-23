PayPal announces Global Technology Centre in Hyd

By | Published: 12:09 pm 12:39 pm

Hyderabad: PayPal on Tuesday launched its global technology centre in Hyderabad, it’s first in the city and third in the country. The other centres are in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The expansion here follows the acquisition of fraud prevention platform Simility in 2018.

The Hyderabad centre will focus on data science, risk management and machine learning to empower small and mid-sized businesses to identify and protect themselves from fraud. It will play a critical role in advancing the goals of Indian Government and Reserve Bank of India to increase digitisation to adopt digital payments in a safe and secure manner.

“India is a key growth market for PayPal and they opening of our global technology centre in Hyderabad, the heart of innovation and technology in India, marks a significant milestone on our journey,” said Guru Bhat, VP and Head Engineering, PayPal India.

The centre has a capacity to accommodate 100 people and currently has 60 personnel now.

