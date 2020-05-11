Paytm Mall records 1.5 times demand in electronics, mobile phones

By | Published: 11:10 pm

New Delhi: Demand for electronic products, specially mobile devices and accessories, has surged around 1.5 times on Paytm Mall after the government allowed online sales in orange and green zones, the e-commerce company said on Monday.

Overall, the demand for products in non-essential categories has grown two-folds compared to March sales after the government allowed sales in orange and green through e-commerce firms from May 4 onwards, it said.

Paytm Mall said it saw a steady increase in demand and sales of headphones, speakers, mobile & laptop accessories, home items.

“There has been an overall 1.5 times increase in demand for consumer electronics including headphones like Bluetooth. With India working and studying from home, the demand for headphones, laptop & mobile accessories, keyboards, data cables, memory sticks, has also gone up,” the company said in a statement.

The company witnessed a surge in searches and the sale of mobiles, masks, and trimmers and expect these categories will see strong sales once more relaxations in red zones come and the trend seems to remain strong over the next few weeks.

Paytm Mall senior vice president Srinivas Mothey said that people are buying products that cater to the change in their lifestyle caused by this prolonged stay at home.

Paytm Mall has also seen some surprising trends emerging in the last one week which is a surge in demand for popular board games including ludo, chess, monopoly, scrabble, and risk.