Payworld sees uptake of digital financial services

Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has seen substantial growth in the uptake of digital financial services. With close to 2,00,897 retailers registered on Payworld, the platform covers 31 districts in Telangana.

Payworld data shows that there are over 450 Aadhaar-Enabled Payment (AEPS) transactions per day being undertaken by people in the semi-urban and rural pockets of Telangana. This number has been on the rise and is increasing constantly at close to 70,000 per month.

Moreover, Money Remittance services have been the biggest grosser through Payworld, with an average of 9,500 transactions per day with an average ticket size of Rs 2,900.

Working at the grassroots level, Payworld has set up a network in the State, which gives the semi-urban and rural consumers access to financial services such as money remittance, e-commerce, loans, mutual funds, insurance among others.

Praveen Dhabhai, COO, Payworld said, “Our entire focus since inception has been to provide complete access of digital financial services to semi-urban and rural consumers. We are happy to witness that the efforts have paid off and there is a great uptake of our services in one of the largest States in India, Telangana. Covering Telangana was a challenge initially due to the vast demographics, but thanks to the prioritised push by the Government towards digital financial services, we were able to build a strong network of 13,000 retailers, who are providing these financial services to people living at the bottom of the pyramid.”

