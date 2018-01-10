PBL reaches new heights this season

By | Published: 1:27 am 1:40 am

Hyderabad: The third season of the Premier Badminton League is entering its business end with Hyderabad hosting the last phase from Wednesday. The city will be the final destination to the league with two final league matches, semifinals and finals on Sunday. The league is likely to see new champions with defending champions Chennai Smashers knocked out of semifinals race and first season winners Awadhe Warriors’ chances taking a severe beating.

This third season has set a new precedent in many ways. While two more teams were added to the league, it also has reached new parts of the country as for the first time North Eastern Warriors team was included in this premier tournament.

North Eastern Warriors’ top player Ajay Jayaram felt that the introduction of the league in these parts has opened new doors. “The people were very passionate about the game. The league has given them many opportunities. There were not many players from these parts. So the league has given them witness the stars in action. That encourages many kids to take up badminton and it also opened new academies. So, more and more people have taken up this sport in this part,” he said on Tuesday.

Prasad Mangipudi, the executive director of SportsLive, said that the league has seen a huge leap in terms of popularity. “The league’s journey has been very good. The game of badminton has become truly the national sport with the league this season. The game saw new fan base in Gujarat and North Eastern India. The game has grown manifold and PBL is the key factor in the rise of game’s popularity.

“The game has provided the fans to see all the top players from the world compete against each other. It is a great opportunity for the people of the country to witness that live,” he added.

Delhi Dashers’ captain Ashwini Ponnappa felt that the third season of the PBL has been very interesting in terms of competition. “The new season has two more teams and that made it more open. The league is so close that no one knows which team enters the semifinals. That, in turn, has given hopes to all the other teams to fight it out and book a place in semis. It is very open in terms of competition,” she said.

Also present at the event was the World no.1 Viktor Axelsen of Benguluru Blasters. The 24-year-old Danish player felt that they have done very well to top the table and the league gives them a great opportunity to set the tone for the big season ahead. “The league has definitely set tone for the big season ahead. With the level of competition in the league, it helps us prepare for the season. There is enough break and we don’t play matches every day,” he added.