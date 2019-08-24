PD Act against auto thief in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Saturday issued orders detaining D Shiva alias Kumar, an automobile thief, under the Preventive Detention Act.

Shiva (21), from Jaipuri Colony in Nagole, was pursuing graduation from Viveka Vardhini College in Koti. He and his friends — Naresh and Gnanendra — used to steal motorcycles from parking areas in shopping malls, markets and other crowded places.The accused sold these and shared the money among themselves.

This year, police said, they committed eight automobile thefts in Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Chaitanyapuri and LB Nagar. Shiva was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police in July and 10 motorcycles worth Rs 7.3 lakh were recovered from him.

The PD Act order was executed on him in the Central Prison, Cherlapally, where he is lodged.