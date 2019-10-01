PD Act against four for gang rape in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons from Odisha involved in the gang rape of a woman worker at a brick kiln were detained under the Preventive Detention Act by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

The police are on a drive against offenders repeatedly involved in offences and detaining them under the PD Act, officials said, adding that the detained sexual offenders were Rahul Manji, Manoj Samrat, Durga Samrat and Dhaya Nidhi Maji. All were workers of a brick kiln in Maheshwaram and natives of Bolangir district in Odisha.

According to the police, the offenders raped the woman, who also hailed from Odisha and was working in the same brick kiln, in August. The woman was on her way to relieve herself in the bushes when they waylaid and raped her.

The Maheshwaram police arrested them and they were remanded in judicial custody at the Central Prison in Cherlapally. The PD Act order was executed on them at the prison.