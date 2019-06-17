PD Act against two ‘Chaddi Gang’ members in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Monday issued orders invoking the Preventive Detention Act against two members of the notorious ‘Chaddi Gang’, who were involved in house burglaries.

The two identified as Raju Savsingh Baria and Hasan Narsingh, both residents of Gujarat, along with their associates would visit Hyderabad, and move around in their innerwear while breaking into houses. They had committed four offences since 2017 in the Cyberabad Police commissionerate limits. They were arrested by the KPHB police from Gujarat in January.