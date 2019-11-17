PD Act invoked against four in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons including a web channel journalist have been detained under PD Act for their alleged involved in dacoity offences in the city.

The persons detained have been identified as Hassan Hamza (28) who works for a web channel, Ghouse Pasha (24) and Mohd.Dastagir, both plumbers, and Shaik Hussain (30), a cook.

“All of them were involved in several property offences in the city and were creating fear in the public,” Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, said.

The orders were served to them at Central Prison Hyderabad where they are lodged.