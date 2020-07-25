PD Act invoked against gutkha trader in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda police on Saturday invoked provisions of the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a person who was allegedly involved in transporting and marketing of banned gutkha packets.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkateshwar Reddy, Burra Lingaiah alias Sathish, a native of Marriguda of Nalgonda mandal, was accused in 11 cases relating to transportation and sale of banned gutkha packets. Taking permission from the district Collector, Nalgonda Town-II police invoked the PD Act against Lingaiah and shifted him to Central Jail at Warangal.

The DSP said that stringent action would be taken against the persons who would involve in illegal transportation of PDS rice and sand, and banned gutkha packets. It has come to the notice of the police that some persons and ration shops dealers were involved in illegal transportation of PDS rice and investigation was going on, he added.

