PD Act invoked against habitual offender

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Kothagudem: The police have invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a habitual offender from Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Mohammed Aftab Ansari, formed a gang along with three other members from UP and has been committing series of thefts and robberies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Aftab is now under judicial remand and has been lodged at Bhadrachalam sub-jail.

For the past three months, the accused and his gang members were involved in three cases in Laximidevipally, Chunchupalli and Bhadrachalam police stations. In addition to that, he was involved in several theft cases in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and their modus operandi was to target passengers travelling in luxury buses and those commuting alone on the roads.

Chunchupally Inspector of Police Ashok informed that the orders regarding invoking PD Act against the offender has been handed over to him at Bhadrachalam sub-jail in the presence of the jail Superintendent.

