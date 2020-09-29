PD Act invoked against history sheeter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar invoked PD Act against Syed Abdullah of Phoolbagh against whom a history sheet is maintained at Chandrayangutta police station.

Abdullah was involved in several bodily offences and recently was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police in a murder attempt case and remanded. The orders were served on him at the Central Prison Cherlapally where he is presently lodged.

