PD Act invoked against peddler in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued an order detaining B Suresh, 25, a drug peddler, under the Preventive Detention Act here on Thursday.

Suresh, along with his associates, all from Suryapet district, formed a gang and started transporting marijuana from Vishakapatnam agency area and sold it to customers in Hyderabad and Maharashtra for higher prices.

The six-member gang was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police in September and based on their confession, 130 kg of marijuana and other materials were seized.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter