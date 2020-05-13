PD Act order issued against land grabber by Rachakonda CP

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued a preventive detention order against P Sekhar, a land grabber allegedly involved in several cases, here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sekhar is the king pin of a forgery racket which was busted in Choutuppal earlier this year. He has been doing real estate business for the last two decades along with his associates. The gang plotted to grab the Green City Venture admeasuring about 500 acres at Toopranpet village in Choutuppal.

Officials said the land grabbers first find out the plots lying vacant for a long time and fraudulently obtain the photocopies of the documents from the sub-registrar office. They further make forged documents and sell the land to others.

Sekhar was arrested by the Choutuppal police in the last week of February and forged land documents were seized from him. The PD Act order was executed on him at the Cherlapally Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.

