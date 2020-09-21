PD Act will be invoked in land disputes if third party involved: Siddipet CP

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis has said that a case will be filed under PD Act if any person other than the landowners was found involved in land disputes.

During a review meeting with Husnabad sub-divisional police officers at Cheriyal Police Station on Monday, the Commissioner has asked the people to send a WhatsApp message to 7901100100 or Police Commissioner’s phone number 8332921100, or call dial 100 seeking help if they come across such incidents.

He assured that names of the complainants will not be disclosed. Husnabad ACP Mahendar, Inspectors, Srinivas Reddy, Ragupathi Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .