PDS rice godown raided, man held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a PDS rice godown at Almasguda in Meerpet and arrested one person for illegally procuring and selling the rice here on Sunday. Officials seized 250 bags of rice weighing about 106 quintals from him.

The arrested person was identified as Ramavath Gopal Naik (32), a resident of Tirumala Nagar Colony in Amlasguda in Meerpet. Following a tip-off, the SOT sleuths raided the premises and found out that Naik had been fraudulently procuring PDS rice from the beneficiaries for lower prices and selling it to traders for higher prices. He was also transporting it to dealers and customers in other States too.

The seized material along with Gopal Naik were handed over to the Meerpet police for further action.

