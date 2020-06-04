PDS rice seized, two held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police caught two persons and seized six quintals of rice meant to be distributed under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) and stored illegally in a house on Thursday. An auto-rickshaw used to transport the rice was also seized.

The two persons, identified as Shaik Moinuddin, 30 and Mohd Arman, 28, were illegally procuring the rice and storing it. “They procured the rice from different persons and were planning to sell it at a higher price,” said S Chankra Sekhar, Station House Officer, Falaknuma.

