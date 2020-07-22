PDS rice worth Rs 15.39 lakh seized in Ramagundam

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police arrested five PDS rice smugglers and seized 570 quintals of rice worth Rs 15.39 lakh from them, besides seizing a a lorry and a DCM van.

Producing the accused before the media at commissionerate office, Godavarikhani on Wednesday, DCP (Administration) S Ashok Kumar explained the modus operandi of smugglers. The smugglers collect rice from people of surrounding villages paying Rs 16 per kg and were selling them in Maharashtra and Gujarat at Rs 25 to Rs 27 per kg.

Based on reliable information, police conducted raids in Basanthanagar and Pothkapalli of Peddapalli district and Dandepalli of Mancherial district and seized 570 quintals of rice that were ready for transportation.

Bolla Anil of Abadi Jammikunta, Jammikunta mandal, Sumania Rajamalba Sombha of Narsinghtekri, Dwaraka of Gujarat, Boge Sarvesh of Sripadacolony, Manthani mandal, Komire Raj Kumar of Upparapalli of Odela mandal and Kotla Sravan of Nelkivenkatapur, Dandepalli of Mancherial district were arrested.

