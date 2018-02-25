Peace in the middle of nowhere

By | Saurabh Chatterjee | Published: 12:30 am 11:21 pm

Our trips throughout the State have, sometimes, led us to unexpected places not on our itinerary. The gurudwara in Ramayanpet en route to Adilabad was one such place. As we drove down the highway to our next stop, we saw a few small bikes loaded with utensils.

To my surprise, there was a lady sitting in a very small space in the front. Going further, we saw more of them, they were small traders who buy products from Hyderabad in wholesale markets and sell them in villages in a 100 km radius. The hard work and tough life of these people made me thank God that we have better means of transport, and also reminded me of my backpacking days when I used to travel on a budget.

We went on our way and found the small and beautiful gurudwara. This was not in our plan but we decided to stop and spend some time here.

No barriers

I have always been attracted to gurudwaras. What I like is there is no distinction here and food is served to everyone in the langars, irrespective of one’s status in the society. This particular gurudwara, like others was quiet except for the occasional sounds of vehicles passing by on the highway.

The gurudwara had a small courtyard with a long pole flying the saffron flag in the middle. This flag is called Nishant Sahib and identifies the place as a gurudwara.

As we approached the place, an elderly person wearing a white kurta and a saffron pagdi (Sikh headgear) greeted us. His grey beard, which grew down to his chest, added to his personality. He introduced himself as Raghubeer Singh. There was only one mid-sized hall with the Guru Granth Sahib placed on an elevated platform in the centre. The Sikhs revere and follow the teachings in the holy book written by the first guru — Guru Nanak. After taking a circumbulation, we were given a small sweet, which was rich with ghee. Looking at the structure, I assumed that it was newly built. But, I was told that the small gurudwara has a spiritual and historical significance.

During one of his trips around the south, Guru Nanak Dev is said to have rested here. Guru Nanak appeared in the dreams of one of the devotees here asking him to build a gurudwara at the location. Raghubeer Singh has been staying in this place for the last 40 years and is helped by a volunteer in managing the place.

Sometimes, we travel to a lot of places and rarely find peace. Although this was an unplanned stop, in the middle of nowhere, we enjoyed every minute spent here and found peace.

Tips

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Guru Govind Jayanti are celebrated with much fervour here. That is when this place receives a lot of visitors. There is no need to stay here as it can be covered as part of a small trip from Hyderabad, or on the way.

Nearby places: There are some interesting rock formations with unique textures just a little ahead of the gurudwara. You might like to spend some time here to take some pictures.