Pedal your way to better health

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Running, walking and swimming are superb forms of exercise, but if you’re looking to change up your cardio routine, why not try cycling? It can be enjoyed by people of all ages and from all walks of life and is a great way to get your heart pumping while putting minimal impact on your joints.

So, if you’re considering taking up cycling, then we are here to tell you why it is the best option to go for because the benefits of cycling are almost as endless as the gullies or roads you could soon be exploring.

Reap the benefits

Half an hour ride every day is a healthy way to keep your body fit and will protect against diseases. It decreases stress levels, body fat levels, improves postures, among others.

Also, you don’t have to pedal like a pro to reap the benefits. So, get cycling.

Safety first

Check your bike before starting.

Be alert.

Plan your route.

Practise in a safe environment.

Wear a helmet.

Know the pros

Improve strength and stamina.

Boost positive mental attitude.

Easy as compared to other sports.

Cheapest mode of transport.

Travel for free.

Make it a habit

Riding to school is a great way to get the kids more active. Cycling has many benefits for children.

Commuting by bike is cheap, green and one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your routine. So, use your bike as a means of everyday transport as much as you can.

