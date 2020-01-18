Pedda Amberpet is evolving and promises a lot

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: From a sleepy village, Pedda Amberpet is slowly transforming into a hub for both commercial and residential sectors. Thanks to its proximity with the Outer Ring Road (ORR), this area is now evolving into a perfect area for Middle Income Groups (MIG) to construct their dream homes.

With many nearby areas, including Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar and others witnessing rapid construction activity, Pedda Amberpet still offers some hope for the MIG segment to construct a home within their limited budgets in the East Zone.

While escalating land rates in the neighbouring areas are forcing many prospective buyers from the MIG segment to scout for different areas in East Zone, Pedda Amberpet offer multiple options suiting the budget of many buyers.

Proximity and transport connectivity are two big factors that are making many opt for this area. After a five-km drive, one reaches Adibatla and a 10 km-drive takes one to the Pocharam SEZ, which is a hub for many IT and corporate companies. The ORR is hardly a kilometre away from the Pedda Amberpet crossroads, says Narayana Raju, a real estate agent in the area.

Compared to the prevailing land rates (Rs 13,000 to Rs 30,000 per square yard) in Hayathnagar, Pedda Amberpet is still in the affordable zone for many. Depending on the plot dimensions, land rates range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, he informs. In addition to these factors, the area is replete with educational institutes and more importantly, one can still look for a pollution-free ambience here, he adds.

The LB Nagar Metro station is about eight km away from the area and with easy availability of TSRTC buses, cabs and autorickshaws, reaching LB Nagar should not be a task. The presence of Ramoji Film City and Sanghi temple within a reachable distance make it even more suitable location for people planning to construct their home or buy an apartment.

Apart from those planning to construct their dream homes, many prospective buyers are heading towards this area to invest in land. Major projects like Indu Aranya and a few others are in the vicinity and there is every possibility of others following suit and launching their residential projects here shortly.

With the ORR in close range, many commercial organisations too are keenly focusing on this area. Pedda Amberpet addresses many logistics issues for establishments and with Shamshabad airport nearly 35 km away, it is turning into a safe option for many, shares Surender Reddy, a building developer from the area.

The Nagole-Taramatipet radial road passing through the locality is another reason for prospective buyers to mark Pedda Amberpet in their probable locations list, he adds.

