Peddapalli bags ‘Overall Best District’ award in Swachh Survekshan

Peddapalli: Peddapalli district has been selected for the ‘Overall Best District’ award by securing highest marks in Swachh Survekshan Survey-2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award to District Collector A Sri Devasena at the Swachh Bharat Divas-2019 function scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on October 2.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, is organising the programme on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The district secured the highest score in Swachh Survekshan Survey-2019 carried out in 17,400 villages and 690 districts across the country. Ranks were allocated based on quantitative and qualitative sanitation (swachhata) parameters. Peddapalli was selected for ‘Overall Best District’ award.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi greeted the Collector and her team following the announcement of the national award. “Another well-deserved recognition for Peddapalli district in terms of winning a national award. Congratulations to the Collector and her team,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the district got two national level awards in Swachh Survekshan and Swachh Sunder Shauchalaya.

