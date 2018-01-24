Peddapalli Collector wants police at SRSP canal to prevent water theft

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Peddapalli: Collector Sri Devasena instructed the officials to deploy police force at the places where there was a possibility for water theft. The move comes in the the wake of dearth of water in Sri Ram Sagar Project, where only two tmc of water is being released to the district against its share of 4 tmc. “It is necessary to take all possible measures to put an end to wastage of water. Besides steps for floating losses, police force should also be deployed at some point of Sri Ram Sagar Project canal to put an end to water theft,” she said while conducting a review meeting with the members of farmers’ coordination committees, farmers and officials at EGS millennium hall, NTPC on Wednesday.

Collector’s comments gained significance in the wake of the Finance and Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender’s recent statement that action would be taken against the people those who were drawing water indiscriminately by fixing 5 and 10 hp motors in SRSP canal. Collector expressed anger at officials for not doing repair works for canal though they were well aware about the water to be released from December. Since the water will be released to the district within two days, she instructed the officials to take up repair works. All works should be completed with two days by taking the help of farmers coordination committees.

Enquiring about the difficulties in supplying of water to tail-end lands, Devasana asked the officials to provide water to tail-end lands by utilising available water in a proper way. She instructed the officials to implement tail to head policy in distributary canals and sub-distributaries. SRSP project has not been received sufficient water following the poor monsoon.

Nearly 12 tmc of water is being released to SRSP from Singur, she informed and added that they would request the Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao to release more water.