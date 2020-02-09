Peddapalli Collector tells officials to upload Palle Pragathi details online

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Peddapalli: Collector Sikta Patnaik on Sunday instructed officials to upload the details of Palle Pragathi works online on a regular basis. Though the construction works were taken up under Palle Pragathi programme in the district, they were not uploaded, she said.

The Collector on Sunday visited Kanampalli and Narsimhulapalli of Dharmaram mandal and examined the implementation of Palle Pragathi works. She inspected community toilets, nurseries and graveyards.

Speaking on the occasion, she said district was lagging behind in implementation of Palle Pragathi. She wanted the officials to concentrate on setting up nurseries.

Besides starting the construction of graveyards, the details should be uploaded in Panchayat and NREGS websites, she told officials and added that they should complete filling of soil in sapling bags within five day by engaging additional labourers.

Asking the officials to send details of nurseries every day by evening, she directed them to arrange fencing around nurseries and water supply.

Government was giving top priority for protection of trees planted as part of Haritha Haram and 89.9 trees were protected as against the target of 85 per cent, she said.

