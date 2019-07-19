Peddapalli Collector urges people to shun plastic

By | Published: 12:11 am

Peddapalli: District Collector Sri Devasena said she was keen on developing Chinnakalwala into a model village in the State. As part of Swachh Friday programme, the Collector extensively toured Chinnakalwala and identified the areas where garbage was dumped indiscriminately. Interacting with people, she explained the benefits of maintaining clean localities.

Advising people to shun plastic, she explained them about the hazards of using plastic. She also urged them to set up soak pits in every house. The Collector advised people not to throw garbage in the open and instructed officials to impose fines on those doing so.

Talking about conservation of rainwater, Devasena wanted the gram panchayat to arrange community soak pits to shrink rainwater into the ground besides individual soak pit in every house.

Devasena wanted officials to complete the construction of toilets and soak pits on a war footing. Besides planting saplings in one kilometre radius, measures should also be taken to protect trees, she said and instructed officials to arrange treeguards.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .