Peddapalli: Forest officials told to be on alert

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Peddapalli: Chief Conservator of Forests MJ Akbar instructed forest officials to be alert in the wake of the movement of a tiger in the district during the last few weeks.

The CCF conducted a landscape coordination meeting with forest range officers of Karimnagar, Warangal at NTPC millennium hall on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar said protection of the tiger as well as people and their property was the responsibility of officials. He asked the officials to detain the big cat by tracking its movements.

Pointing out that killing tigers was a crime, he said people should not harm them. In this regard, officials should educate people. Pug marks of tiger were found at Hanumanthunipeta of Peddapalli mandal, he informed and asked the people of surrounding villages to be on alert.

Forest officials including Vinod Kumar (Nirmal), Pradeep Kumar (Mulugu), Shivani Durga (Mancherial), B Lavanya (Bellampalli), Purushotham (Bhupalpally), Rajarao (Chennur), Vinay Kumar (Mancherial), Ravi Prasad and others participated in the meeting.

