Peddapalli girls cherish this ‘GEM’ session

Peddapalli: “It is core to my heart. Whatever I learned here will definitely help me in future especially the awareness classes on good touch, bad touch, personal hygiene and gender issues. I did well in arts and crafts by making of teddy bear,” said T Rankita, a Class VI student from Mandal Praja Parishad School, Peddampet. She wants to be a doctor.

Echoing similar opinion, J Sahasra, a class VI student, MPP Gandhipark, Godavarikhani, said “We do our team work and enjoy the extracurricular activities like public speaking, and yoga. I will share the skills learned here with my classmates once I return to my school”.

“We never felt far from our home. Further, the academic exposure with extracurricular activities make things fun” said T Rachana, a class VI student, MPPS, Ramagundam. The girl, who excelled in drawing, wants to be a teacher in future.

Aspiring to be a teacher, a Class-V student, MPPS Shantinagar, Arshiya Begum said whatever they were learning here would help them in the future. She improved her sports skills in shuttle besides learning the intricacies of arts and crafts in clay molding, candle making, etc.

Similar opinion was expressed by 120 girls who participated in Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) programme organised by NTPC-Ramagundam, under its corporate social responsibility, to empower girl on various aspects.

Aged between 10-12 years, girls studying in nearby government schools are participating in the programme. A four-week long programme which started on May 2 and will be concluded on May 29.

After getting exposure to well-designed programme, girls are having a serious discussion with the resource persons on life skills and interpersonal relationship. Ten years back, such discussions were limited to Graduate /PG students or may be students from private schools living in metros, NTPC official opined.

GEM programme started with the baseline survey to develop the customized curriculum, a combination of academic and extracurricular activities that best suits the local girls. Hyderabad based NGO, Aware Group has been roped in as nodal agency to deploy resource persons to impart the training.

NTPC-Ramagundam provided all facilities like personal use items, accommodation, food, clothing, uniform, regular health checkup, security and other so that girls will feel at home even though they are away from their home.

Chairman and Managing Director, NTPC, Gurdeep Singh, RED- South, D K Dubey, ED-Ramagundam/Telangana Dr P P Kulkarni and other senior officials visited the GEM workshop and interacted with girls besides motivating them to achieve their goal.