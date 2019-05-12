Peddapalli: Labour faints in attack by brick kiln owner

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Peddapalli: Attacks on Odisha labourers continue to take place in brick kiln units. Though it is a routine practice, a fresh attack on a labourer in ARB bricks has taken a serious turn with the victims staging a protest march on Sunday.

A labourer Suran, who was working in ARB bricks near Katnapalli of Julapalli mandal, fainted in an alleged attack by owner of the unit Eravelli Avinash Rao on Saturday.

The labourers alleged that Avinash and his assistant Raju frequently thrashed labourers such as Suran, Rekha, Laxmi, Geetanjali, and Arun. Besides lack of basic facilities, labourers were not provided treatment if they fell sick.

Enraged over the attack on Suran, all labourers have decided to lodged complaint with assistant labor commissioner and begun walking towards district headquarters on Sunday.

Despite soaring heat, about 200 labourers along with their children began walking along with Rajiv Rahadari. Suran was also carried on their shoulders.

When they reached Sultanabad, police prevented and tried to convince them by promising to register case against Avinash and Raju. Cops joined Suran in hospital. Despite cops’ assurance, they refused to withdraw their protest.

Meanwhile, Peddapalli DCP Sudarshan Goud and Assistant Labour Commissioner Koteshwarlu reached spot and conducted talks with labourers. They agreed to withdraw their agitation when the officials promised to make arrangements to send them back to their native places besides registering case against brick kiln owner. Julapalli police register the case against Avinash.

