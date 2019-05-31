Peddapalli: Man kills wife in Godavarikhani

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Peddapalli: Suspecting the fidelity of his wife, a man attacked her with an iron rod, killing her on the spot. This bizarre incident took place at Gandhinagar in Godavarikhani on Friday.

According to police, Durgan Sravan picked up an argument with his wife Mounika suspecting that she was chatting with another man over phone. With the argument taking a serious turn, Sravan hit Mounika on head with an iron rod.

She died on the spot following severe bleeding. Later, Sravan surrendered before the police.

Sravan and Mounika fell in love and got married a few years ago and the couple has two sons.

Sravan, who was waiting for a job in Singareni Collieries under the dependent’s quota, helped his wife complete degree and appear for Law entrance test recently. Unfortunately, he began suspecting his wife in the recent past, police said.