Peddapalli: NTPC staff strive towards greener and clean environment

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Peddapalli: NTPC, Ramagundam staff enthusiastically took part in the World Environment Day here on Wednesday, they took the pledge to ‘Beat Air Pollution’, which is the theme for this year.

Early in the morning, green walkathon was organised in the township wherein Executive Director, Ramagundam, Telangana, Dr P P Kulkarni, General Managers, Head of the Departments, employees, and others participated in large number to spread the message of combating air pollution and making the environment greener and healthier.

Mass tree plantation was also carried out near D-6 block of the township wherein employees and their family members planted saplings. Later, all participants took pledge to beat air pollution. To mark the occasion, jute bags were also distribued to employees and their families.

Dr Kulkarni highlighted efforts of officials of NTPC to beat air pollution through adoption of new super critical technology in Telangana project, initiation of fuel gas desulfurisation, repair and maintenance of units, achieving above 100 per cent ash utilisation, mass tree plantation, paperless work environment, e-vehicle, e-cycle, etc.

He said NTPC-Ramagundam in association with the local administration would plant trees in big way during Haritha Haram. As part of the month-long celebrations marking Environment Day, different competitions such as essay writing, drawing, best out of waste, and others are planned for employees and their family members living in the township as well as for the schoolchildren living in nearby villages.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.