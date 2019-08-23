Peddapalli: Officials told to solve pending R&R package issues

By | Published: 12:28 am

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Friday instructed officials to solve pending Relief and Rehabilitation package issues under Yellampalli project.

Addressing officials at a review meeting to discuss pending R and R issues of Yellampalli project at the District Collectorate here, Eashwar said besides paying 95 per cent compensation to houses, full-fledged R and R colonies have also been developed. He also enquired about the problems of Yellampalli project oustees during his interaction with them. He accepted representations from land oustees and assured to solve their problems immediately.

Stating that there was no possibility of new problems cropping up, he said strict measures had been taken to prevent ineligible persons from reaping the benefits under R and R package.

The value of lands was revaluated for more than 20 times and paid Rs 2 lakh compensation to everybody who crossed 18 years of age, Minister informed and assured to pay compensation if anybody was not paid.

Minister instructed R and R colonies special officer to visit colonies personally and examine whether roads, and drainages were laid and eligible persons got compensation. He instructed officials to take steps to construct temples, churches and mosques if anyone was acquired for the purpose of project.

A total of 2,733 structures were acquired in Peddapalli district and paid Rs 179.5 crore towards compensation. Out Rs 88.7 crore, Rs 77.7 crore was paid under personal beneficiary package so far.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar informed that at the time of land acquisition, some of the youth informed the officials that they were pursuing education but now they are working as daily wage labourers. So, they should also be paid compensation.

Assuring that government would pay compensation to all eligible persons, he appealed the people to cooperate with officials.

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander, Joint Collector Vanaja Devi and others participated in the meeting.

