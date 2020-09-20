Gang sells pork as deer meat, held in Peddapalli

A total of 20 kgs of pork, four knives, weighing instrument, a bike and other material were seized from them

By | Published: 9:26 pm 9:35 pm

Peddapalli: Peddapalli police arrested five persons for misguiding people by selling pork as deer and wild boar meat.

Producing the accused before media persons here on Sunday, DCP Ravinder explained the modus operandi of the gang. After coming to know about the gang, police watched the movements of its members and detained five of them at Shanthinagar in Peddapalli town on Sunday.

Lokini Jampaiah, Lokini Ganesh of Hanumanthunipeta, Lokini Anil of Nimmapalli, Revelli Shivaji of Wadkapur, and Kurra Thirupati of Peddakalwala were arrested while selling meat.

In order to misguide the people, the gang members used to upload fake photos of them hunting wild animals in forests on local Whatsapp groups. They used to sell local pork at high prices. A total of 20 kgs of pork, four knives, weighing instrument, a bike and other material were seized from them.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .