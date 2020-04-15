Peddapalli: SI tours villages on bicycle to educate people about Covid-19

By | Published: 12:38 am

Peddapalli: Police are using modern technology to implement lockdown strictly. While drone cameras have been used in some districts, mobile control room vehicles have been deployed in some areas.

However, a Sub-Inspector has adopted an innovative method to check the spread of virus by educating people about Covid-19, he moves from village to village on a bicycle during the night to spread the message.

Since people who gather in groups in villages quickly get into their houses on spotting a police vehicle, Kamanpur SI, Puppala Shyam Patel decided to use a bicycle that would not put them off.

SI and his gunman are touring in two bicycles and educating the public. Since people cannot identify cops till they reach very close to them, it gives chance to the officer to interact with the public and educate them about wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and personal hygiene to check the spread of virus.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Shyam Patel said though the public were well aware about coronavirus, they were gathering in groups by violating lockdown norms. Even after the curfew is in place from 7 pm to 6 am every day, people especially in rural areas were assembling in one place.

Though there is a considerable change in public after registering cases against them, he had decided to educate the people first and then book the cases if there was no change in the attitude.

Initially, he had tried to educate the people by interacting with them. But, people used to rush inside their houses after seeing police jeep as well as bikes. So, he has decided to tour villages in bicycle and the idea was yielding good results. Informing that there were 13 villages under Kamanpur police station limits, he said three villages were covered on Monday night.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .