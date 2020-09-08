Peddapalli: Tiger eludes camera surveillance

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Peddapalli: The tiger that killed a cow at Bagullagutta hillocks on the outskrits of Machupeta of Mutharam mandal on Monday dragged the carcass for about 100 metres from the spot and ate the head portion.

The headless carcass was found by forest officials who went to the spot on Tuesday to fix cameras. Forest officials who failed to fix cameras at the spot on Monday thus lost an opportunity to capture the tiger’s movements. The big cat, which has been moving in Mutharam forest area for the last few days, killed a cow at Bavullagutta hillocks.

Forest officials, who went to the spot to fix cameras had to return after hearing the roar of the tiger. However, the tiger again visited the spot and dragged the carcass about 100 metres away.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Forest Officer, Ravi Prasad informed that they have fixed four cameras to capture the movements of the tiger.

