Peddapalli: TRS leader attacked, threatened with a toy pistol by unknown persons

Peddapalli: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and Rythu Bandhu Kalwasrirampur mandal coordinator, Nidanapram Devaiah was attacked by four unknown persons and threatened with a toy pistol late on Tuesday night. Though the exact reason is yet to be known, police suspected that land dispute was the reason for the attack. At around 12.10 am, four persons arrived at the residence of Devaiah on a bike and knocked on the door. Devaiah, who was asleep at that time, opened the door after hearing a sound. They asked him to come outside along with them.

As he refused to go outside, they dragged him with collier and took him to a nearby dark and isolated place and thrashed severely. One of the persons pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot. In the melee, a pistol fell to the ground. Meanwhile, Devaiah’s younger daughter Sowmya, who was watching the entire episode, screamed for help. After hearing the girl’s screaming, the attackers fled from the spot. Later, Devaiah informed the police who rushed the spot and began investigation.

Devaiah alleged that two, Podilla Kankesh and Ranaveni Kranthi were behind the attack since he has land dispute with them. While thrashing him, they (attackers) had also taken up the land dispute issue, he informed. Kalwasrirampur SI, Venkatesh said Devaiah has disputes with two persons over a piece of land. They were also investigating from that angle too, SI informed and expressed confidence to detain the accused very soon.

