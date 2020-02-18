Peddapalli: Upset over death of father, daughter ends life

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Peddapalli: Unable to tolerate the death of her father, a woman ended her life by jumping into Godavari river on the outskirts of Godavarikhani on Tuesday afternoon.

The most shocking thing is that the woman jumped into the river in the presence of her family members. A government teacher, Aravelli Sai Priya (32) took the extreme step as she was upset over the death of her father Vasantham.

A native of Chennur of Mancherial district, Vasantham died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for serious injuries he suffered in an accident on Monday.

While Vasantham’s body was being shifted to Chennur in an ambulance, family members were following it in a car. When the car reached the Godavari bridge, Sai Priya asked the vehicle to be stopped stating that she felt like vomiting. As soon as the car stopped on the bridge, she got down from the vehicle and jumped into the river. Shocked by the sudden turn of events, family members broke down inconsolably.

On coming to know about the incident, lake police rushed to the spot and launched a search for the body using professional swimmers.

Sai Priya was working as a teacher in Kotapalli SC Residential School.

