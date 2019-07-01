Peddler arrested in Hyderabad, over 100 gm cocaine seized

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: An African drug peddler, Devine Ebuka Suzzu alias Ebuka, who was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department here on Monday for allegedly selling cocaine, was getting the contraband from Brazil through sea route.

He was caught along with his girlfriend Toure Aminata, an Ivory Coast national, at his house at Nanalnagar. As many as 106 grams of cocaine, Rs 70,000, four mobile phones and a bike were seized from them.

Ebuka’s five associates — Samuel Smith Nelson, Mark Owolaby, Zadi Pascal, Chima Good Luck and Uchenna Samuel — were nabbed by the excise officials a few days ago, also on charges of selling cocaine. The five including Ebuka’s brother Chima were supplying the contraband to Ebuka’s clients here. Ebuka was running the racket from Bengaluru. After the arrest of his associates, Ebuka roped in his girlfriend to supply cocaine.

Ebuka was supplying the contraband at a price ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000 per gram. Excise Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) C Vivekananda Reddy, addressing a press conference here on Monday, said Ebuka was getting the contraband from a Nigerian national ‘Choos’, who lived in Brazil.

The consignment would reach Mumbai from Brazil and with the help of an agent Thaga, Ebuka was getting the cocaine to Hyderabad.

The Excise Department collected strong evidence against these drug suppliers to get conviction within four months. Smith was arrested twice in drugs cases by the Prohibition and Excise, and the Police Departments, he said, adding that Smith,along with Mark, was also nabbed for illegal stay in India under Registration of Foreigners rules.

Officials said efforts were on to collect more details about those who were purchasing cocaine from Ebuka and his associates. Thirteen mobile phones that were seized from the arrested persons could provide crucial details to investigators about customers.

