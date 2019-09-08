Peddler held, 22kg of Ganja seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) team of Hyderabad City police arrested a person with possession of 22 kg of ganja. The police seized the illegal drug and a mobile phone from his possession.

The arrested identified as K G Panna Singh alias Panna, 41, of Malakpet along with Nagamani, 55, of Vishakapatnam who is on the run, were involved in smuggling ganja and selling it to the customers in the city.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team nabbed Panna Singh after raiding his house located in Malakpet and seized the weed. “Panna Singh bought the ganja for Rs 3,000 a kg from Nagamani and sold it in small packets of 25 grams to consumers at a price of Rs 100 and Rs 50 each,” said Additional DCP Task Force, S Chaitanya Kumar. The suspect along with the seized ganja was handed over to the Chaderghat police for further action.

