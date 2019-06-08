Pedestrian killed in hit and run case in Hyderabad’s Aramgarh

By | Published: 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: In a hit and run case, a pedestrian was killed on the spot when a rashly driven car mowed him down at Aramgarh in Rajendranagar here on Saturday.

Sources said the car coming from Mehdipatnam towards Rajendranagar hit the pedestrian, who is yet to be identified, while he was crossing the road at Aramgarh crossroads. The car driver fled the spot immediately after the accident. The Rajendranagar police is investigating.

