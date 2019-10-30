Pedestrian mowed down while crossing road in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: A priest died in a road accident at Tarnaka in the city on Wednesday morning. S Bheem Rao (64), a native of Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, was hit by a Bolero vehicle while he was crossing road at Tarnaka. He collapsed on the road and sustained injuries. On being informed, the Osmania University police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. A case was registered and the investigation is on.

