Pedestrian Under Pass built in a record time in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The engineers of South Central Railway (SCR) have leveraged innovative technologies to construct a Pedestrian Under Pass (PUP) between Begumpet and Nature Cure Hospital suburban stations in a record time of six hours.

The underpass was constructed during night between last Saturday and Sunday on both up and down lines of Secunderabad-Mumbai main line with a cost of Rs 2.18 crore.

Residential colonies including Customs Basti and Leela Nagar are located on the either sides of the track, on the location where PUP was constructed.

Earlier, there was no approach path for vehicles towards Customs Basti from Leela Nagar side and public used to take risk and cross the tracks frequently and were prone to untoward incidents.

Officials said that traffic was blocked for six hours from 11 pm on Saturday (May 11) after the last suburban local train passed. The PUP construction activity was carried out systematically and the track was given fit for running of train services by early Sunday morning.

Immediately after blocking the traffic, the railway track panels of both up and down line were kept aside by detaching from the main line and excavation of earth bank started. After levelling of ground and dressing of sides manually, eight pre-cast RCC boxes were placed with the help of two cranes.

Later, filling of boulders and earth beside the boxes were taken up. The works related to earth filling and pouring of ballast over the top of the boxes was followed by placing of track panels, packing and making it fit for run of train services, officials added.

