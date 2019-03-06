PeeCee instrumental in Jonas documentary

By | Published: 4:21 pm

The streaming platform on Tuesday shared that a behind the scenes documentary on the Jonas Brothers is underway. And Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke credited Priyanka for it, and teased about upcoming projects.

“I love Priyanka and she introduced me to Nick Jonas. They sent me a video and we bought it right away and that’s how we came about it,” Salke said, “So you can look forward to us doing more work with Priyanka,” she added.

The Jonas Brothers documentary will follow Sucker, the band’s comeback after nearly six years.The film will look at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour, and promises to give fans an intimate look into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

The Jonas Brothers broke up their band in 2013 after cancelling their tour due to a “deep, creative rift” among the members. At the time, Nick, who is now married to Priyanka, had told People magazine of the break-up: “It’s really hard to say ‘forever'”.A premiere date for the documentary will be announced at a later date.