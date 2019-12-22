Pegasystems holds awareness programme on women’s safety in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: Pegasystems, a global software product company with significant development operations in Mindspace, Hyderabad, conducted an awareness, alertness and safety session for its female employees.

Organised as part of its ‘[email protected]’ initiative, the session had the presence of DCP, Cyberabad She Teams and Women and Child Safety Wing, C Anasuya and Shalini, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Women’s Forum Member.

The session included self-defence trainers who explained the employees about simple techniques to manage situations that could be harassing in nature or which come under intrusion of a woman’s freedom and rights.

“Pega has proactively strived to make the company a highly attractive workplace for women and it is a strategic area of focus for the India organization that constitutes a significant share global Pega workforce,” said Suman Reddy Eadunuri, Managing Director of Pega India.

Employees were educated on the protection offered by the laws and were senisitised with knowledge on countering unfavourable situations in the future. The She Team promised to return with a full-fledged training session that would elaborate on basic defense techniques, a press release said.

