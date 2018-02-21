Pegasystems upbeat on India potential

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Pegasystems Inc finds India as a very important place for engineering and support for a variety of functions. The nation is a major hub for the company’s development and engineering activity.

The company has 1,500 people in India of the total 4,400 workforce the company has globally, Alan Trefler, founder and CEO of Pegasystems, told Telangana Today.

Trefler said, “We had been growing our operations in Hyderabad. We have a workforce of over 1,100 staff. We had been growing at a rate of 20 per cent year-on-year. We are looking to expanding our sales operations in India.”

The company has offices in 31 countries. It is doing a lot of activity in the Asia Pacific region. This is the place of future growth. Pega is open to acquisitions if the candidate matches the company’s architecture. It plans to make significant investments going forward both in India and overseas operations as well as future expansion.

Sharing his views on the digital transformation the world is witnessing, he opined, “There is a tremendous confusion and chaos in the world with regards to digital transformation. People are grabbing for short wins. They are looking at systems that will quickly fix their problems. In reality, digital transformation is about a way of thinking and connecting your customers with outcomes. It has to be done cross channel.”

Trefler adds, “There is a need for unified intelligence and automation to address the digital gap resulted from the channel and task confusion in enterprises. The approach to problem solving should be end-to-end rather than acting in silos.”

In businesses such as banking, insurance and administration of government, automation has great potential. One needs to think end-to-end. People make a mistake by putting robots in their pieces of their business and create new silos. There is a need to create process way of doing. Robotics can be used in support of processes. Pegasystems uses solutions that solves real-time problems of execution of business strategies.

When asked what is the level of innovation happening at Pega, he said, “We are using artificial intelligence to the core and to end-end processing to provide dimensionalities for specific products, users and geographies. We have put robotics in technology differently than our competitors. We have integrated robotics into the process rather than treating robotics as a standalone offering.”

Pegasystems strives to offer customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega platform empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs.

Pega has delivered capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world’s leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.

Strategy outside boardroom

Pegasystems CEO Alan Trefler took business & strategy out of the boardroom and played simultaneous chess with 15 WCIT -NILF-WCIT delegates on Tuesday.

Alan’s interest in computers originates from collegiate involvement in tournament chess, where he achieved a Master rating and was co-champion of the 1975 World Open Chess Championship. His passion and support for chess, the game’s community and current champions continues to this day.