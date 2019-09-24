Penalties revised for dumping construction waste in Telangana

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government revised penalties for unauthorised and dangerous transportation of boulders and cut rocks, besides dumping construction and demolition debris.

Accordingly, a penalty of Rs 25,000 will be levied for the first offence, Rs 50,000 for the second and Rs 1 lakh for the third. This will be apart from confiscation of the vehicle used for transporting the boulders, cut rocks or debris.

Further, a penalty of Rs.50,000 will be levied against the entity for every offence on whose behalf construction and demolition waste is transported or dumped in an unauthorized and dangerous manner.

The government issued orders to this effect on Monday. Many complaints were lodged and apprehensions raised by different sections of the society on the way boulders and debris were being transported in trucks and other heavy vehicles. People shared pictures of trucks carrying boulders, which are placed precariously when the vehicle is crossing speed breakers, uneven road patches or at turnings. They expressed concern that such unauthorised

and careless transportation could pose a threat to other road users, particularly to those driving behind the trucks.

With the GHMC too pointing out that the present system of penalties for these offences was not sufficient to create deterrence, the government decided to impose heavy penalties. Instructions were issued to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, traffic police and Regional Transport Authority to enforce the rules effectively with proper coordination.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter