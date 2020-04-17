Penguin Random House India launches ebook store

By | Published: 3:53 pm

New Delhi:In a good news for house-bound bibliophiles, publishing group Penguin Random House India on Friday announced the launch of its first exclusive ebook store with Amazon Kindle.

Readers will find over 400 bestselling titles available on Amazon India website at discounted prices. It will include award-winning work by authors like Sudha Murty, Arundhati Roy, Ravinder Singh, Durjaya Datta, Sadhguru, Gaur Gopal Das and Khushwant Singh, the publisher said.

Even though reading has found more takers in the age of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown starting March 24, getting hold of new books has been a challenge since many e-commerce websites are prioritising deliveries to essential products and delivery of physical books has been affected.

In these uncertain times, e-books are gaining new popularity as a convenient, accessible and safe way to keep one occupied, entertained and fulfilled.