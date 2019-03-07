Pennar bags orders worth Rs 302 crore in Feb

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Group has bagged orders worth Rs 302 crores during the month of February 2019, across its various business verticals and the subsidiary, PEBS Pennar.

The Group’s flagship company Pennar Industries Limited (PIL) received multiple orders aggregating Rs 187 crore across its business verticals. The orders received were from Integrated Coach Factory, Titagarh and Sail Rites for Railway products, Solis, Thermax, IFB, Puzzolana, Schaeffler India and Toshiba, for Solar Module Mounting Structures, Panels and Channels, for CRFS and CRSS products, ALF Engineering, Royal Enfield, Thermax, for tubes and Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Ashok Leyland, Yamaha, Xylem, etc. for industrial components and hydraulics.

Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar), a pre-engineered buildings and a PIL subsidiary, received orders aggregating Rs 115 crore. The new orders received by PEBS Pennar were for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, tower and solar structures from customers such as TVS Infrastructure, Hindustan EPC, BVG India, Aro Granites, etc. PEBS Pennar has an order book of Rs 487 crore as on date which will be executed within the next 7-12 months.

Commenting on the recent wins, K M Sunil, VP- Corporate Strategy, Pennar Industries Limited said, “The new orders that we received are from our long-standing existing customers as well as some new customers who believe in Pennar brand, its quality engineered products and timely delivery. With companies making further investment in capacity building, we are hoping to sustain incremental order inflows in the coming months as well.”