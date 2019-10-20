Pennar bags orders worth Rs 304 cr in Sept

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries Limited on Sunday announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 304 crore across its business verticals during the month of September 2019. The Pre-Engineered Building division received orders for construction of warehouses and factory buildings from Wipro Personal Care, Phoenix IVY, Specialised Anila Foods and SS Developers. The order book position for Pre-Engineered Buildings business unit stands at Rs 430 crore.

The Railways vertical received orders from the Integrated Coach Factory, Tube Investments, Universal Engineering and Rites. Order book position for the Railways business unit is at Rs 250 crore. The Steel Business vertical has received orders from Thermax, Sterling LGB, IFB and Toshiba. The Industrial Components vertical received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Bailey and BEML. The Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engineering, GI Auto, Patton International TTP Technologies, VE Commercial Vehicles and Thermax.

The Enviro division received new orders from JSW Steel, Aurobindo Pharma CINDA Engineering & Construction and for a demineralization Plant, potable water package and wastewater treatment.

